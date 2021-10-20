The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $200 off at Amazon right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We saw the 11-inch iPad Pro go on sale last week, and now Amazon has an even bigger discount on the 12.9-inch model. The 256GB WiFi version is $200 off right now, bringing it down to an all-time low of $999. That's also the same price as the 128GB model, so you're essentially getting double the storage at no extra cost.

This year's iPad Pros are all about the M1 chipset inside. The upgraded processor makes the tablets run just as smoothly as Apple's MacBook Air M1 — apps open nearly instantly, multitasking is seamless, and we were impressed by the tablet's ability to easily play laborious games and piece together 4K video. You're also getting the new Center Stage camera here, so you'll always be in the middle of the frame when you're on FaceTime calls.

The 12.9-inch model has the added perk of a Liquid Retina XDR display, which will make a difference when you're watching movies. You may not notice a big jump in quality when editing Google Docs or browsing the web, but the improved backlighting system helps make dark things darker and bright things even brighter in videos. Also, it's screen size makes it more similar to a device like the MacBook Air — with the proper accessories, it makes a powerful, flexible laptop replacement.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.