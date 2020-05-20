Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Snag Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro for $300 off at Amazon

The flagship laptop is slightly more affordable.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
36m ago
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Don’t worry if you missed out on Amazon's previous deal for the 16-inch MacBook Pro — it’s back. The internet retailer is selling the base version of Apple’s high-end laptop for $2,099, or a full $300 off. That nets you a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, or more than enough for everyday use and some heavy-duty tasks. Just be aware that you’ll have to wait until the system comes back in stock (June 9th as of this writing).

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon - $2,099

The 16-inch model is several months old now, but it still represents a quality machine and, for the most part, a return to form for Apple. The better-feeling and more reliable Magic Keyboard is the highlight for many, of course, but it also touts improved performance (with considerably less throttling). And whether or not you’re upgrading from an earlier Mac, it could prove alluring between the vibrant 16-inch display, healthy battery life, surprisingly powerful speakers and high-quality microphones.

However, some of the previous caveats still apply. The four USB-C ports offer flexibility, but won’t make you happy if you’re looking for legacy connections or an SD card reader. Get ready to use dongles if you don’t have many USB-C devices. And while there is a physical Escape key, the Touch Bar is still polarizing. This is a refinement of the previous-generation MacBook Pro, not a complete overhaul, and you’ll want to set your expectations accordingly.

In this article: Apple, MacBook Pro, laptops, Mac, Laptop, Computer, personal computing, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, Amazon, news, gear
