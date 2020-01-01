Apple could launch an 'affordable' 10-inch iPad this year

Apple may have a couple more product launches scheduled for late 2020 and early 2021 despite production issues brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. According to notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant could launch an affordable 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of the year and a new iPad mini that’s between 8.5 and 9 inches in size in the first half of 2021.

Kuo said the upcoming models will “follow [the] iPhone SE's product strategy” in that their main selling points are their affordable price tags and their use of Apple’s latest and fastest chips. He didn’t mention a potential price for the models, but Apple’s cheapest 10-inch iPad currently costs $329. The analyst is known for making accurate predictions about the tech giant’s upcoming products over the years, including the new iPhone SE. Apple announced the $400 iPhone model, which is powered by the same chip found in its most expensive smartphones, in April.