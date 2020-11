AirPods Pro are the best choice of wireless earbuds for those steeped in Apple’s ecosystem. They have the same H1 chip inside of them that the standard AirPods use, which helps them quickly pair and switch between iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices. They also support wireless charging — a feature you can only get with standard AirPods if you buy the wireless-charging case.

But the AirPods Pro take the sound and fit of AirPods to the next level. Unlike Apple’s standard wireless buds, the AirPods Pro have interchangeable ear tips that help you get a better, more secure fit for your ear shape. That means they won’t pop out easily, and their IPX4-rated design means they’ll withstand contact with sweat better if you use them while working out. They also have the best sound quality of any AirPods, and their active noise-cancellation is great as well. You’ll be able to shut out the noise around you while wearing AirPods Pro, and also jump back into conversations easily using Transparency Mode.

While AirPods Pro don’t hold the top spot on our best wireless earbuds list, they did earn a rightful place on it. We still believe Sony and Jabra offer better options for those who don’t need the latest and great Apple devices — but for those who do and also want the convenience of the H1 chip, this deal is an excellent one to snag on the AirPods Pro.

