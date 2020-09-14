Amazon price-matches the $199 AirPods Pro deal

These are the best sounding earbuds from Apple you can buy right now. Their updated design helps them fit better than standard AirPods so you won’t have to worry about them falling out. They’re also IPX4-rated, so you could use them while exercising without fear of sweat damage. Sound quality and active noise-cancellation are excellent, and Transparency Mode lets you hear voice around you and participate in conversations before quickly going back into a state of focus.

Apple’s H1 chip makes it quick and easy to pair AirPods Pro to your iOS device for the first time, and then you can seamlessly switch between multiple Apple devices depending on which you’re using. AirPods Pro also support hands-free Siri, making it easier to call upon the virtual assistant when you need to schedule a calendar event, set a reminder or ask a random question.

Unsurprisingly, the features that come along with the H1 chip make the AirPods Pro best for those deeply entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. If you prefer earbuds that are a bit more autonomous, Jabra’s Elite 75t or Sony’s WF-1000XM3s are good alternatives. However, this deal is definitely worth grabbing if you’ve been holding out for a great sale on the AirPods Pro.

