Apple Intelligence reportedly may not arrive until October with iOS 18.1

Apple Intelligence isn’t likely to be ready in time for the public releases of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in September, but you might not have to wait too long for it after that. According to Bloomberg ’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, which the company expects to be out by October. The betas for these — with some of the AI features — will reportedly be ready for developers to start playing with as soon as this week.

Apple Intelligence won’t offer its full suite of features at the start. Some, like the AI-powered Siri , are expected to come later in the year. Gurman has reported that these updates could even slip into next year. And when Apple Intelligence does arrive, it won’t be compatible with every phone that can support iOS 18. Apple said during its announcement that it requires a device with an A17 Pro processor or M-series chip . That rules out all recent iPhone models except the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max .