Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Update 8:56am ET: The deal appears to have expired as the sky blue iPad Air’s price has gone back up to $599.
The latest iPad Air gives the iPad Pro a run for its money thanks to its comprehensive feature set and more affordable price. And now the Air is even cheaper than usual on Amazon — the WiFi, 64GB sky blue model has dropped to $559, which is the best price we’ve seen since its release. A few models of the Air have dropped to this price intermittently over the past few weeks, but they only stay on sale for about a day or two when that happens.