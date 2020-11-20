Latest in Gear

Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Here's another chance to grab the new Air for $40 off.
Valentina Palladino
1h ago
Apple iPad Air 2020
Dana Wollman / Engadget
Update 8:56am ET: The deal appears to have expired as the sky blue iPad Air’s price has gone back up to $599.

The latest iPad Air gives the iPad Pro a run for its money thanks to its comprehensive feature set and more affordable price. And now the Air is even cheaper than usual on Amazon — the WiFi, 64GB sky blue model has dropped to $559, which is the best price we’ve seen since its release. A few models of the Air have dropped to this price intermittently over the past few weeks, but they only stay on sale for about a day or two when that happens.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $559

Although the iPad Air starts off $200 cheaper than the iPad Pro, the two devices are quite similar. The Air follows the same design language of the Pro, and it has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. You won’t get the 120Hz refresh rate that the Pro has, but the Air’s panel is still lovely to use. The Air uses Touch ID rather than Face ID for log-in and security, and it has a USB-C port for charging.

Apple introduced its new A14 Bionic chip on the Air, because it announced the tablet before the iPhone 12 lineup came out. This chipset gives the Air speedy performance that’s good enough to make the Air a viable laptop-replacement device if you’re willing to invest in complementary accessories. It also has WiFi 6, 60-percent faster LTE on cellular models and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil.

All of these features led us to give the iPad Air a score of 90, and we consider it to be the best iPad for most people. We know $599 is still a lot to pay for a tablet, but it’s a much easier sell than the iPad Pro’s $799 starting price — and it gets even easier to justify when you can get it during a sale like this one.

