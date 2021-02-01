Apple's iPad mini drops to all-time low of $335

The iPad mini remains a favorite among those who like compact tablets for their portability, versatility as e-readers and more. Now you can grab the iPad mini for its lowest price ever at Amazon — the silver and space gray models are down to $335, which is a sale price we last saw around Black Friday. The deal is on the base models, which are WiFi only and come with 64GB of storage, and you’ll see the discount right away if you choose the silver. As for the space gray, an automatically applied coupon for $50 will bring the final price down to $335 at checkout.
