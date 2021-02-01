Apple's iPad mini drops to all-time low of $335

The latest version of the iPad mini came out in 2019 and we gave it a score of 85. It has an A12 Bionic chipset inside and that gives the tiny tablet a lot fo power. During testing, Engadget’s Chris Velazco relied on the mini as his main tablet for about a week and found it to run smoothly, handle multitasking well and perform newer iOS features like Split View mode well. And even while putting the mini through its paces, Chris routinely got about 11 hours of battery life out of the slab.

We also appreciate the display improvements that came with this version of the mini, especially the new support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. That means you can use the mini as your drawing tablet or small notebook if you wish.

Our biggest gripe with the iPad mini? It’s dated design. It doesn’t have FaceID, but rather sticks with the physical Home Button on the bottom-most chunky bezel. Also, its cameras are decent but unexciting, especially when compared to some of the shooters on even newer Apple products. But those are small sacrifices to make for an otherwise stellar small tablet.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.