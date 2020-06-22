Apple's iPadOS 14 adds Scribble handwriting recognition

Even though iPadOS is fairly new, it’s not immune to improvement. At WWDC, Apple announced a brand new iPadOS that will not only inherit many of the new features of iOS 14, such as an app library and widgets on the home screen, it’ll have several more iPad-specific features too.

One of the biggest improvements is with Apple Pencil and the introduction of a new functionality called Scribble on iPad. This feature lets you handwrite into any text field, and it’ll automatically be converted into text. If your handwriting is on the same page as drawings, you can also select that piece of handwriting while avoiding the surrounding art. On top of that, you can change the color of the text and move around in the document. In a demo, Apple also showed that it can recognize both English and Chinese in the same line, and that it can recognize hand-written addresses and phone numbers too.