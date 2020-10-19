Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

How to pick the right iPhone 12

With four new iPhones announced this week, here's how to pick the one that suits you best.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

This week, Apple announced four new iPhones, more than the company has ever released all in one shot. Naturally, there’s the iPhone 12, a big upgrade over last year’s iPhone 11, with an all-new body design, OLED screen, upgraded camera, 5G cellular connectivity and support for Apple’s new MagSafe charging and accessories. 

Like last year, there are also two “pro” iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with more and better cameras cameras, a LiDAR sensor, stainless steel construction… and not a ton else, to be honest. The screens are bigger than last year’s models, though — 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. And finally, a fourth iPhone, the 12 Mini, takes everything in the standard 12 and puts it in a relatively tiny body with a 5.4-inch screen. Prices start at $699 for the iPhone 12 Mini and go all the way up to $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The good news is that all the new iPhones come with the same processor, Apple’s new A14 bionic, and all have 5G connectivity and high-resolution OLED screens. They also have the same wide and ultra-wide cameras (with the exception of the 12 Pro Max, which raises the camera game in a few important ways). In a lot of ways, your decision mostly comes down to screen size and how much you’re willing to spend. But it’s still not an immediately obvious decision, with three screen sizes and three different camera systems to choose between. If all this gives you anxiety over which model to buy, we’re here to break it down for you. 

In this article: iphone 12 mini, iphone 12, iphone 12 pro max, iphone 12 pro, apple, iphone, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Can Evernote make a comeback?

Can Evernote make a comeback?

View
Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

View
How to pick the right iPhone 12

How to pick the right iPhone 12

View
The Morning After: Bigger camera bumps on your next smartphone

The Morning After: Bigger camera bumps on your next smartphone

View
Xiaomi's wireless charger can fill a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes

Xiaomi's wireless charger can fill a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr