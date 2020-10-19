How to pick the right iPhone 12

This week, Apple announced four new iPhones, more than the company has ever released all in one shot. Naturally, there’s the iPhone 12, a big upgrade over last year’s iPhone 11, with an all-new body design, OLED screen, upgraded camera, 5G cellular connectivity and support for Apple’s new MagSafe charging and accessories.

Like last year, there are also two “pro” iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with more and better cameras cameras, a LiDAR sensor, stainless steel construction… and not a ton else, to be honest. The screens are bigger than last year’s models, though — 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. And finally, a fourth iPhone, the 12 Mini, takes everything in the standard 12 and puts it in a relatively tiny body with a 5.4-inch screen. Prices start at $699 for the iPhone 12 Mini and go all the way up to $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.