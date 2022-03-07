The iPhone SE vs. the competition: Battle of the mid-range

The past few years have seen the major phone manufacturers release handsets that were low on price but big on features — basically flagship phones at a mid-range price. Today Apple announced an update to its own offering, the iPhone SE. It packs in the powerful Apple A15 Bionic, 5G connectivity and a dedicated home button, while coming in at a nice affordable $429 to start.
But the SE isn't the only stunning midrange phone; Samsung has offered up a slew of affordable handsets for years now, and Google continues its line of “a” phones with the 5a. And if you’re outside the US, you may even have the option of picking up a OnePlus Nord 2. We’ve taken all of these outstanding affordable phones and lined their specs up in the table below so you can get an idea of the power on offer, but make sure you check out our review of the new iPhone SE when it drops later this spring.
iPhone SE
Pixel 5a with 5G
Galaxy A52 5G
OnePlus Nord 2
Pricing
$429 / $479 / $579
$449
$500
£399 (no US release)
Dimensions
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8 mm (6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches)
159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.30 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches)
159.12 x 73.31 x 8.25 mm (6.26 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches)
Weight
144g (5.09 ounces)
183g (6.46 ounces)
189g (6.67 ounces)
189g (6.67 ounces)
Screen size
4.7 inches (119.4 mm)
6.34 inches (161 mm)
6.5 inches (127 mm)
6.43 inches (163.3 mm)
Screen resolution
1,334 x 750 (326 ppi)
2,400 x 1,080 (413 ppi)
2,400 x 1,080 (407 ppi)
2,400 x 1,080 (410 ppi)
Screen type
Retina HD LCD
OLED
AMOLED
Fluid AMOLED
Battery
Up to 15 hours, mAh unknown
4,680 mAh
4,500 mAh
4,500 mAh
Internal storage
64 / 128 / 256 GB
128 GB
128 GB
128 / 256 GB
External storage
None
None
microSD up to 1 TB
None
Rear camera(s)
Wide: 12 MP, f/1.8
Dual pixel: 12.2 MP, f/1.7
Main: 64 MP, f/1.8
Main: 50 MP, f/1.88
Front camera(s)
7 MP, f/2.2
8 MP, f/2.0
32 MP F/2.2
32 MP, f/2.45
Video capture
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
4K at 30 fps
4K at 30 fps
SoC
Apple A15 Bionic
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI
CPU
3.23 GHz hexa-core
2.4 GHz octa-core
2.2 GHz octa-core
3.0 GHz octa-core
GPU
quad-core Apple GPU
Adreno 620
Adreno 619
ARM G77 MC9
RAM
4 GB
6 GB
6 GB
6 / 8 / 12 GB
WiFi
802.11ax
802.11ac
802.11ac
802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.0
v5.0
v5.2
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Operating system
iOS 15
Android 11
Android 11
Android 11
Other features
IP67 certified, Lightning port
IP67 certified, USB-C
IP67 certified, USB-C
USB-C
Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!