Apple begins selling refurbished iPhone XRs

Apple has started selling refurbished versions of its iPhone XR, MacRumors has reported. Prices start at $499 for the 64GB model, giving you a factory-renewed phone with a one year warranty, box and cables for $100 off the price for a brand new model. The 128GB model costs $539, down from the current $649 price, while the 256GB model is $629, or $120 off the clearance price.

The refurbished phones are available in a more limited selection of colors than the new models. However, at least you can buy a 256GB model, as new 256GB iPhone XR models are no longer available except on clearance. You can also get a new iPhone SE cheaper at $399. While that model has better performance with an A13 Bionic chipset, it has much bigger bezels than the iPhone XR and uses Touch ID instead of Face ID.