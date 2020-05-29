Latest in Gear

Apple begins selling refurbished iPhone XRs

They start at $499, a $100 saving over the new price.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
26m ago
Apple has started selling refurbished versions of its iPhone XR, MacRumors has reported. Prices start at $499 for the 64GB model, giving you a factory-renewed phone with a one year warranty, box and cables for $100 off the price for a brand new model. The 128GB model costs $539, down from the current $649 price, while the 256GB model is $629, or $120 off the clearance price.

The refurbished phones are available in a more limited selection of colors than the new models. However, at least you can buy a 256GB model, as new 256GB iPhone XR models are no longer available except on clearance. You can also get a new iPhone SE cheaper at $399. While that model has better performance with an A13 Bionic chipset, it has much bigger bezels than the iPhone XR and uses Touch ID instead of Face ID.

First launched in 2018, the XR was essentially a budget version of the iPhone XS and XS Max models. While it offers the same performance and A12 chipset as those models, along with better battery life, it has a lower-end display and single camera.

Apple notes that all refurbished models are inspected, tested, cleaned and repackaged. The company also replaces the battery and outer shell, so only the electronics are used. You can also extend the one-year warranty by purchasing an AppleCare+ extended warranty starting at $149 or $7.99 per month.

