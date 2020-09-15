Latest in Gear

Time's up for the ceramic Apple Watch (again)

Every other year, Apple seems to get tired of ceramic.
Nathan Ingraham
58m ago
Every fall, Apple introduces a new Watch — and the nerds among us keep an eye on what case materials they are using for the luxurious “Edition” models. The first Apple Watch Edition was famously made of 18-karat gold and cost a whopping $10,000, but since then Apple has offered more affordable premium models made of ceramic and, as of last year, titanium. This year, with the Apple Watch Series 6, we’re once again saying goodbye to the ceramic Apple Watch.

This isn’t the first time, either. After making ceramic an option for the Series 2 and Series 3 (in 2016 and 2017, respectively), Apple unceremoniously dropped it in 2018 for the Series 4. It made a bit of a surprise return last year (as pictured above), though, along with those titanium models, as Apple seemed interested in expanding the case options.

There still are a vast array of different Watch cases — this year, Apple added blue and red aluminum to the lineup while offering refreshed variations on gold and grey stainless steel. The black and silver titanium models return — but sadly for anyone who loved the unique look of the ceramic Apple Watch, it’s gone for now. Maybe next year.

