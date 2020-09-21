Replacing an Apple Watch Solo Loop could be a headache

Apple is trying something new with its Watch Series 6. The new device comes with the option of clasp-less bands -- either the silicon Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop. But it turns out things aren’t going so well. If you order an Apple Watch Series 6 with an ill-fitting Solo Loop, you may have to return the whole device, MacRumors cautions.
The Solo Loop bands come in nine sizes. Apple offers a printable size chart and measurement comparisons, but several Twitter users have reported that those are not entirely reliable. To make matters worse, if you do need to swap out a band for a different size, after you return your device, you may wait until October or November to get a replacement Watch and band.