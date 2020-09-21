Latest in Gear

Replacing an Apple Watch Solo Loop could be a headache

You may have to send in the watch and the band with your return.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
54m ago
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple

Apple is trying something new with its Watch Series 6. The new device comes with the option of clasp-less bands -- either the silicon Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop. But it turns out things aren’t going so well. If you order an Apple Watch Series 6 with an ill-fitting Solo Loop, you may have to return the whole device, MacRumors cautions.

The Solo Loop bands come in nine sizes. Apple offers a printable size chart and measurement comparisons, but several Twitter users have reported that those are not entirely reliable. To make matters worse, if you do need to swap out a band for a different size, after you return your device, you may wait until October or November to get a replacement Watch and band.

Some users say they were able to get a different size band at an Apple retail store, but it’s not clear if all stores are offering Solo Loop trades. Even if they are, given the pandemic, it’s hard to walk into a story to try on or exchange a Solo band. This probably wasn’t the best time for Apple to introduce a Watch band that really needs to be tried on.

When we tested the Apple Watch SE, which also comes with the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop, we found that the silicon Loop is thinner and less comfortable than the classic Sport Band. The $99 Braided Solo Loop does have a good amount of stretch, so it may be easier to fit, but we do wonder how the material will hold up over time.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update the post when we hear back.

