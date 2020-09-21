Replacing an Apple Watch Solo Loop could be a headache

@ijustine thanks to you i learned that the apple watch size guide is not accurate at all! hahaha. went to the store to try it on and turns out i ordered mine two sizes too big. so now i just have the correct band and have to wait another month for my watch to come🙃lol pic.twitter.com/BN6R8goKMe — mike (@mike_aktas) September 21, 2020

Some users say they were able to get a different size band at an Apple retail store, but it’s not clear if all stores are offering Solo Loop trades. Even if they are, given the pandemic, it’s hard to walk into a story to try on or exchange a Solo band. This probably wasn’t the best time for Apple to introduce a Watch band that really needs to be tried on.

When we tested the Apple Watch SE, which also comes with the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop, we found that the silicon Loop is thinner and less comfortable than the classic Sport Band. The $99 Braided Solo Loop does have a good amount of stretch, so it may be easier to fit, but we do wonder how the material will hold up over time.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update the post when we hear back.