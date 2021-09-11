Apple Watch Series 7 delivers larger screens and more durability

Apple's basic Watch design has remained largely unchanged since its 2015 debut, but that's about to change. The company has introduced Apple Watch Series 7 with a new (if long-rumored), more seamless design with larger 41mm and 45mm cases that include larger, brighter and more durable screens to match. There's also a wider variety of aluminum colors. Green, anyone? The update takes advantage of the bigger displays, with more information and new watch faces like Contour, Modular Duo and World Timer.

As for durability? Series 7 is the first Apple Watch with a dust resistance rating (IP6X), making it better-suited to mountain climbing or the beach. The screen itself is more crack-resistant thanks to a thicker new geometry, and you'll still get swim-friendly WR50 (that is, 50-meter) water resistance. You won't confuse this with a rugged watch, but you might not panic quite so much after a fall.

The updates aren't quite so aggressive under the hood. You can anticipate 33 percent faster charging and fall detection during workouts. Most of the updates come through watchOS 8, which now includes detection of cycling workouts, better tracking for e-bikes and help if you fall off. You'll also get a full swipe-based keyboard, support for more workouts (Pilates and Tai Chi) and respiratory rate tracking while you sleep.

Apple Watch Series 7 will arrive sometime this fall starting at $399. The Apple Watch SE and Watch Series 3 will hang around at respective prices of $299 and $199, and you can expect refreshed Nike and Hermès variants for the Series 7. This isn't as conspicuous a redesign as some had suggested, but it's a more tangible improvement than Series 6 and might still be worthwhile if you're craving more visual real estate on your wrist.

