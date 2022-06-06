WatchOS 9 will know what heart rate zones you're in during sleep and workouts

As expected, Apple has introduced watchOS 9 at WWDC. The new Apple Watch platform includes a big upgrade to fitness features with distance and time intervals. You'll know when to slow down for a recovery, for instance. There are also heart rate zones (for both sleep and workouts), multi-sport workouts and personal bests that can help you improve performance over time. You won't always need the wristwear, though— Apple has also promised to offer fitness features on the iPhone.

A new Medications feature in Health on the Apple Watch and iPhone helps you manage notifications, and will give you alerts when it's time for your next dose. You can even learn about potentially harmful drug interactions. If you're taking care of a loved one, they can also volunteer to share their health information with you.

You'll also see some interface tweaks such as banner notifications and a new Siri presentation. Apple has both revamped existing watch faces (such as Astronomy, Simple and Utility) and introduced new ones like Lunar, Metropolitan and Playtime.

Developing...

Follow all of the news from WWDC right here!