Apple's 10th-gen iPad is back on sale for $300

Prime Day might be in the rearview mirror but July isn't done with sales on Apple products just yet. Amazon is running deals on different iPads, including Apple's 10th-generation iPad with 64GB. The device is back down to its all-time low price of $300, dropping from $349 — a 14 percent discount. The sale is available in every color option.

Apple released the 10th-gen iPad in 2022, but it's still our favorite budget iPad on the market. We gave it an 85 in our review thanks to perks like its 10.9-inch screen and liquid retina display with a 2360p x 1640p resolution. Unlike many of Apple's more recent products, this iPad comes with an A14 chip rather than a M1 or higher. However, if you're only going to use it for things like watching videos or scrolling the web, then it should be more than enough power.

The 10th-generation iPad isn't the only model discounted, with a range of iPads on sale. You can opt for the 2022 version's predecessor, the ninth-gen iPad, which is down to $249 from $329 — a 24 percent discount. Then there's Apple's 11-inch iPad Air with an M2 chip, $559 from $599. If you want to drop a lot of money on an iPad (and get a high-quality product in return), check out the 16 percent discount on Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip. The top-of-the-line iPad is available for $1,350, down from $1,599.

