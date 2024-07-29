Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Apple's 10th-gen iPad is back on sale for $300
Other iPads are also discounted on Amazon.
Prime Day might be in the rearview mirror but July isn't done with sales on Apple products just yet. Amazon is running deals on different iPads, including Apple's 10th-generation iPad with 64GB. The device is back down to its all-time low price of $300, dropping from $349 — a 14 percent discount. The sale is available in every color option.
Apple released the 10th-gen iPad in 2022, but it's still our favorite budget iPad on the market. We gave it an 85 in our review thanks to perks like its 10.9-inch screen and liquid retina display with a 2360p x 1640p resolution. Unlike many of Apple's more recent products, this iPad comes with an A14 chip rather than a M1 or higher. However, if you're only going to use it for things like watching videos or scrolling the web, then it should be more than enough power.
The 10th-generation iPad isn't the only model discounted, with a range of iPads on sale. You can opt for the 2022 version's predecessor, the ninth-gen iPad, which is down to $249 from $329 — a 24 percent discount. Then there's Apple's 11-inch iPad Air with an M2 chip, $559 from $599. If you want to drop a lot of money on an iPad (and get a high-quality product in return), check out the 16 percent discount on Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip. The top-of-the-line iPad is available for $1,350, down from $1,599.
