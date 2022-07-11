Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro drops to a record low of $699 at Amazon

If you've been waiting for a good deal on Apple's latest iPad Pro, you're in luck. Amazon dropped the price of the 11-inch space gray model to $699, which is $100 off its usual rate and the best price we've seen. That's how much you'll spend for the base, 128GB model, but you'll find decent sales on those with higher storage capacities, too. The 512GB version is also $100 off and down to $999, while the 1TB model is $250 off and down to $1,250.

Apple didn't change too much about the iPad Pros' designs when it upgraded the tablets last year. That's because most of the improvements are internal — both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models run on Apple's M1 chipset, making them the most powerful iPads the company has made to date. Apple also added things like 5G support and a USB-C port that doubles as a Thunderbolt connector with USB 4.0 compatibility to make the slabs more capable as laptop alternatives. With the right accessories, these iPad Pros could replace your aging laptop if you want something a bit more lightweight that still powerful enough to be your daily driver.

Both sizes of iPad Pro also have the new Center Stage camera system, which will keep you in frame during FaceTime calls. Ultimately, the biggest difference between the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch, other than overall size, is that the 12.9-inch iPad Pros have Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display. It's certainly a nice perk if you will use the tablet to watch a lot of videos, or even edit some of your own, but that doesn't mean you're getting a lackluster screen on the 11-inch version. On the contrary, the 2,388 x 1668 resolution Liquid Retina panel with True Tone and ProMotion is one of the best screens you'll find on a high-end tablet today.

