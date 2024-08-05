Apple's 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is $250 off right now and cheaper than ever

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

No matter how many years have passed since I had to prepare to go back to school, I can't help but feel like August requires getting some new equipment. If you're the same, then it's worth looking at the 23 percent sale on Apple's 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with an M3 chip. The MacBook is currently available for an all-time low price of $850, rather than its usual $1099. The 15-inch model is also on sale, down to $1,050 from $1,299 — a 19 percent discount.

This model is our choice for Apple's best MacBook overall. We gave it a 90 in our review thanks to a solid bump in power over its predecessor and reliable features. It comes with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. It also has 256GB of storage, 8GB of memory and up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, we love the solid quad-speaker array, sturdy, sleek design and fast performance.

If you're in the market for a very heavy-duty laptop, then check out the 24 percent discount on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with an M3 Pro chip — our choice of best MacBook for creatives. The 512GB model with 18GB of unified memory is available for $1900, down from $2,499. The 2023 MacBook Pro offers a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with an Extreme Dynamic Range and 1000 nits of sustained brightness. This is the model to look into if you're going to be completing high-speed editing and incredible clarity.

