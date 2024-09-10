Apple's 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is cheaper than it was on Prime Day

The $1,300 sale price is much cheaper than we saw during Amazon Prime Day in July.

The venerable M3 Apple MacBook Pro is on sale via Amazon and the prices are cheaper than what we found on Prime Day. You can pick up a base model for $1,300 that comes with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The typical price for this version is $1,500, so this is a discount of 15 percent.

This is the latest MacBook pro with an M3 chip that was released last year. It comes with a 14-inch display, an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. We loved this laptop in our official review, calling the design a “major improvement” over previous MacBook Pro releases and praising the “gorgeous” Liquid Retina XDR display, the abundant selection of ports and that speedy M3 processor.

This machine also made our list of the best MacBooks, and for good reason. We called it “the best MacBook for creatives” due to the incredibly efficient and powerful CPU. Apple silicon ain’t no joke. The battery life is on point, lasting around 24 hours per charge. That’s about three full work days.

There’s one caveat here. This is the model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The storage is fine, as there are plenty of ports for external drives and an SD card slot. If you are going with a MacBook Pro over an Air, however, it might be a good idea to spring for a model with 16GB of RAM to get the most out of the machine. Luckily, the 1TB/16GB version is also on sale via Amazon for $1,700.

