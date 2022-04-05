Apple's 256GB iPad returns to a record low of $429

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's base iPad isn't for early adopters or those looking to replace their laptop with a more svelte solution. Instead, it's the iPad for those who just want a more than capable tablet at a relatively affordable price. And if you've been eyeing the model with extra storage, you have an opportunity to grab it for $50 less than usual. The 256GB iPad is back down to its record-low price of $429 at Amazon right now. Currently, only the space gray WiFi model is this low, but if you absolutely must have silver, you can get that one for $450, or $30 off its usual price.

The 2021 tablet has a few key differences from the previous model. First and foremost, Apple upgraded the processor inside to the A13 Bionic chip, which provides a boost in performance and an overall smooth experience. We didn't experience any slowdowns or hiccups when using the iPad for things like web browsing, watching videos, messaging, playing games and drawing with the first-gen Apple Pencil. For most people, the A13 Bionic chip is more than powerful enough to handle all of the things you could throw at this iPad.

Apple also updated the base storage and the front-facing cameras on the new iPad. The base model has 64GB of storage now, but with these models on sale, you're getting the maximum amount possible: 256GB. That will come in handy if you plan on storing a lot of photos or documents on the iPad, or you just have a lot of apps and games you want to keep on the device at all times. The new front-facing camera now supports Center Stage, which is Apple's new feature that keeps you in the center of the frame during FaceTime video calls. It's a neat feature that comes in handy if you move around a lot when you're chatting with friends and family.

Otherwise, the 2021 iPad is much the same as the previous model, with features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a physical Home button with TouchID, chunkier bezels, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a Lightning port for charging. If you have the previous iPad, you may not feel the need to upgrade considering the minor changes made to the 2021 version. But if you don't have an iPad or are looking for a solid tablet at a decent price, this iPad is worth considering.

