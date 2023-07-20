Apple's 9th-gen iPad returns to a record low of $250

Amazon Prime Day was a great time to pick up Apple products, but if you didn't happen to catch the sale, you're in luck: Amazon just dropped the 9th generation iPad back to its all-time low price of $250. You'll see the full discount applied at checkout, as it includes an automatic coupon for an extra $29 off the $279 sale price. It's routinely gone for $275 recently, but the extra savings was previously only seen during Prime day. The deal is open not just to Prime members, but to any one shopping on Amazon right now.

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Apple iPad (9th gen) $250 $329 Save $79 Our favorite budget iPad does all the things a good tablet should do well and is currently $250 after the automatically applied coupon. $250 at Amazon

The 9th generation iPad isn't the newest model in Apple's tablet lineup, but it's still a good buy. We named it the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads and gave it a review score of 86 when it first came out in 2021. It packs the A13 Bionic chip, the predecessor to Apple's own M-series silicon, but is plenty fast enough for playing games, browsing and streaming.

Like older models, it has a lightning port instead of USB-C charging. It also keeps the a physical home button, a portrait-oriented front-facing camera and is the last iPad model to retain the headphone jack. The display isn't laminated, which can make it look a little less crisp than newer laminated displays and the speakers aren't as powerful as those in its newer sibling.

While it may not stack up to the latest, (much) more expensive Apple tables, it's the least expensive way to get yourself an iPad — one that's plenty fast for casual use, looks clean and sharp for streaming and can handle the vast array of iPad gaming and productivity apps out there. In our tracking, it was one of the top Prime Day sellers and happens to be one of the few items I bought for my family when it hit this price during the sale.

