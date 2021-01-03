Apple's AirPods Pro fall to $190 at Woot

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds available, particularly if you're wedded to Apple's gadget ecosystem. The biggest problems we have with them is the $250 retail price, which is on the high side compared to rivals. However, you can now pick up a pair at Amazon-owned Woot for $190, a savings of around 25 percent.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Woot - $190

The AirPods Pro offer excellent active noise cancellation, built-in controls and silicon ear tips that make them more comfortable than regular AirPods. Sound quality is a lot better, with excellent clarity across the full audio spectrum. They also support spatial audio and let you easily switch between, say, your MacBook, an iPhone and an iPad.

On the downside, they do lack bass oomph and we found that Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones sound a bit better overall. Some of our readers noted that none of the silicon eartips fit them well, which compromised comfort and sound cancellation quality.

Still, the AirPods Pro are a solid pick, particularly if you're an iOS or Apple user in general, and especially at this price. However, note that Woot is a limited-time deals portal with a different return policy than Amazon, so orders are more difficult to cancel or modify. You’ll also pay for shipping to return items and there are numerous returns exceptions, so we'd advise you to check out the site’s return policies before you order.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.