Apple's AirPods Max at are their lowest price ever for Prime Day

While earbuds are convenient, there's something about over the ear headphones that's just irreplaceable — though they can be quite costly. However, Apple's AirPods Max wireless headphones are currently down to $395 from $549 — a record-low price — and one of many great Prime Day deals. The 28 percent discount is available on all five colorways but doesn't include AppleCare+.

Apple released the AirPods Max in 2020 and have yet to produce a next generation model. At the time we gave the headphones an 84 in our review due to a great range of features like solid active noise cancellation and their easy to use controls. We were also impressed with their audio quality which provides a great balanced sound.

There were a few aspects of Apple's AirPods Max that we were less impressed with. The price was one of our biggest points of contention, though the sale certainly helps with that. The headphones weigh almost 385 grams, much more than one of our favorites, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones — though a wider headband means we barely noticed it. The earbuds were where we had a bigger issue, as we could feel the rings through the foam after just a few minutes.

