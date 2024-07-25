Apple's M3 iMac is down to a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

MacBooks are great, but if you're like me, then having to hunch over one brings back and neck pain. An iMac is a perfect though costly solution, but right now, it's a bit more affordable (emphasis on a bit). Apple's 2023 iMac with an M3 chip is down from $1,299 to $1,149 — a return to its record-low price. The 12 percent discount applies to the Green, Blue and Silver models with an 8-core CPU and 256GB.

Apple released its latest iMac in late 2023 and garnered an 86 in our review. The big difference between this model and its 2021 predecessor is the M3 chip. The addition gives this latest iMac extreme speed and allows us to do anything from editing photographs to playing games without delays or hiccups.

The 24-inch iMac has a 4.5k resolution and 500nits of brightness. It also offers Apple's TrueTone technology and support for the Wide P3 color gamut. Plus, with just an 11.5mm thickness and a weight under 10 pounds, it's easy to maneuver if you work in different places of your house or need to bring it to an office space every once in a while.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.