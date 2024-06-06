Apple's Studio Display is $300 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you have one of Apple's non-iMac desktops or a MacBook you’d like to plug into a monitor , perhaps it’s time for an upgrade (or to buy a dedicated display in the first place). As it happens, Apple’s Studio Display is on sale right now. The price has dropped by $300 to $1,300 for the VESA mount and tilt-adjustable models, marking a record low for both. It's worth noting that the discount applies to the variants with standard glass, not nano-texture glass.

We gave the Apple Studio Monitor a score of 80 in our review in 2022. We appreciated the quality of the build and the audio, as well as the bright and color-accurate screen. On the downside, restricting the monitor to single-zone backlighting was a disappointment, as were the 60Hz refresh rate (which is becoming increasingly paltry) and the lackluster webcam. The lack of HDR in such an expensive monitor is a bummer too.

Still, for those heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, this is a solid 5K LCD monitor. The 27-inch, 2,880p display supports 1 billion colors and the P3 wide gamut. The six-speaker array supports spatial audio and there's a triple-mic setup for calls and voice recordings. On the connectivity front, there's a Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C slots. The Studio Monitor can also deliver a 96W charge to your MacBook.

