Apple's third-gen AirPods drop to $140 at Amazon

If you missed the holiday-season discounts on Apple's latest AirPods last year, you have another opportunity to get them today. Amazon has the third-generation AirPods for $140 right now, which is 22 percent off and a return to their record-low price. Apple released these buds last fall and they represent a complete redesign from the original AirPods, which resembled Apple's old-school EarPods.

While the second-generation AirPods haven't been retired yet, the latest models will likely work better for most people. That's due in part to their new design, which looks more like the AirPods Pro. They don't have the removable silicone ear tips that the Pros have, but they have a contoured look with a shorter stem plus an IPX4 rating that should protect them during sweaty workouts.

Apple also greatly improved the audio on these AirPods; their custom driver and high-dynamic-range amplifier help produce crisp sounds with rich bass. While they don't support ANC, the third-gen earbuds do have Adaptive EQ, spatial audio and always-on Siri. The H1 chip inside helps enable all of those features, along with fast pairing and switching between Apple devices. We also appreciate their battery life — you should get six hours of listening time before they need more juice, and roughly 30 total hours of use with the extra power provided by their charging case.

