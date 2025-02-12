Apple finally lets you move your digital purchases to another account

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In surprising news, Apple has actually done something that could save you money. The company is now allowing users to migrate purchases from one Apple Account to another. Transfers can include items such as movies, books, music apps and more.

The only catch: You can only move purchases from your secondary account, the one you use for Media and Purchases, to your primary account, the one signed in to iCloud and most other features.

Before starting a migration, check that you are signed in to both accounts on your device and that the secondary account isn't part of Family Sharing or Purchase Sharing. Then, make sure you have two-factor authentication on for both accounts and that they are both linked to the same country and region. You'll also need to spend any remaining balance and not have any rentals or pre-orders.

Then, transfer your things by going to the Media and Purchases tab and scrolling to Migrate Purchases. Follow the steps on your screen and then, once the migration is complete, log out of your secondary account on all devices. As a heads up, you'll no longer be able to use that other account for purchases.

Users based in the US can now migrate their purchases. However, the new feature isn't available globally yet, as users in the European Union, UK and India can't access it.