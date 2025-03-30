Apple is said to be developing a revamped Health app with a built-in AI doctor

An AI overhaul may be on the horizon for Apple's Health app. In the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on a much more comprehensive version of its Health app under the code name Project Mulberry, with plans to integrate an AI agent that would somewhat "replicate" a doctor and act as a personal health coach. In addition to making lifestyle recommendations based on users' health data, the app will reportedly include educational videos from real doctors about an array of health topics.

The Health app will also put a new emphasis on food tracking, and may even offer form correction tips for workouts using the device's camera, Gurman reports. The service, unofficially being referred to as Health+, could arrive with iOS 19.4, which Gurman says is expected to be released next spring or summer. In the meantime, Apple reportedly has doctors on staff whose data is being used to train the AI agent, and it's planning to open a studio near Oakland, California where they can film content. Don't be surprised if Health+ arrives with a celebrity doctor on board, too — according to Gurman, Apple is on the hunt for a "major doctor personality" to be the face of the service.