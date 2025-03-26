The best language learning apps for 2025

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There's a good chance learning a new language is one of your New Year's resolutions, unless you're hoping Google Translate will be enough for your next international adventure. Either way, you'll need a reliable method to guide you through speaking and understanding the foreign language of your choosing. Fortunately, we're no longer confined to flashcards and textbooks as you can learn using your phone from the comfort of your couch.

Many of the best language learning apps today offer a multi-tier approach, with AI-powered conversations, extensive vocab libraries and even podcasts you can listen to to help you master your target language. Whether you're just starting because you're just trying to understand what Bad Bunny means when he says "un verano en Nueva Yol," or you want to brush up on your Korean before that planned vacation, there's a language learning app to suit your needs.

Best language learning apps for 2025

Babbel Best language learning app overall Babbel $9/month and up Babbel provides a classic approach to learning and takes users step by step into a language. The app has different levels to learn new phrases and vocabulary and will unlock more from that vocab list as you go. The lessons are simple and low-pressure, allowing you to listen to the phrases being used in conversation. It also encourages you to spell out the word so your writing skills improve. Like most apps on this list, Babbel provides regular lessons that increase in difficulty as you complete each previous level. It also understands that sometimes the best form of teaching is a classic one: the classroom. The app offers live language lessons with a tutor, where you'll join a group of up to five other learners. The lessons are tailored to your skill level and can be scheduled based on your availability. I opted for the more antisocial approach, not feeling as though I was confident to meet with a teacher yet. Babbel's AI conversation partners encouraged me to build a story with them in Spanish and provided prompts for every new line — each prompt harder than the last. Once I finished, its podcast offerings were great for perfecting my listening skills. With each episode, Babbel immerses you in the culture behind your chosen language. You can try the first lesson of every course and even attend one live lesson before you need to start paying. Babbel's monthly plan will set you back $18, but if you commit to a longer plan, you get a better deal. Currently, you'll pay $9 per month for 12 months, which comes out to about $108 for one year. Otherwise, you'll pay $218 for a full year. For that personalized attention from a live tutor alone, it might be worth the investment for serious learners. Pros Lessons can be downloaded for on-the-go learning

Lessons can be downloaded for on-the-go learning Podcasts for listening practice

Podcasts for listening practice Guided audio lessons Cons Difficult to switch to an advanced level from the get-go

Difficult to switch to an advanced level from the get-go Live classes can fill up quickly

Live classes can fill up quickly Annual plan is on the expensive side See at Babbel

Duolingo Best language learning app for beginners Duolingo $0+ It's easy to start off strong when learning a new language, only to then drop it after a week. With Duolingo, they'll make sure you keep coming back for more — or else. Pseudo-threats aside, Duolingo does its best to gamify language learning, tracks your scores and attendance in the app and somewhat mercilessly notifies you to come back each day to keep up your streak. The free version of Duolingo provides a decent number of ways to learn more of the language with each new level. You start off each session with five hearts, then you gain XP by learning new words and lose hearts when you make mistakes. You can even play against your real-life friends, which is a good incentive if you're competitive like me. If that doesn't do enough to bring you back consistently, maybe the app will — I was too often guilted with notifications about keeping my streak alive or returning for the next lesson. It was just enough for me to learn to say "déjame quieta" and start another lesson each day. The cast of characters encouraging practice also made me feel connected to the app, and I hoped I could get Lily to smile with a perfect score in Spanish. She may have seemed like the perfect mascot to be Duolingo's AI chatbot since she's their "moody teenager" type, but like a teenager, she keeps conversations short. I left feeling like she dismissed me before I could get a hang of talking in Spanish. I also appreciated that Duolingo allowed me to start at an intermediate Spanish level after testing my skills. Some levels felt too easy for me, so I enjoyed taking a challenge quiz to bypass those. Even then, I still felt accomplished. Duolingo is free, but Super Duolingo without ads costs $13 a month or a discounted $84 when you pay for a whole year. If you want more practice, Duolingo Max includes an AI chatbot that you can use to improve your skills, but that will set you back $30 a month or $168 a year. Pros 100+ languages, even in the free version

100+ languages, even in the free version Connect with your contacts to play with them

Connect with your contacts to play with them Easy to skip beginner levels by testing out

Easy to skip beginner levels by testing out Family plan for up to six people is a good value Cons Frequent notifications can be annoying

Frequent notifications can be annoying Free version does not include extra features like AI chatbot, unlimited hearts and personalized practice

Free version does not include extra features like AI chatbot, unlimited hearts and personalized practice AI chatbot conversations are short See at Duolingo

Lirica Best budget language learning app Lirica $25/year Maybe you heard that new Shakira song and wanted to know what she was saying — well there's an app for that, too. Using song lyrics to teach its users the meaning of words and song context, Lirica provides a creative way to learn a language. Like the other apps on this list, there is a clear path for leveling up your language skills, but instead of hearing native speakers simply talk, you learn through song. Each lesson takes you line by line through a song and combines vocabulary and grammar, helping you understand its meaning. Besides just learning lyrics, Lirica will show you how to use terms from the song in real life. For example, Lirica taught me a whole lesson on how to ask questions in Spanish by using Nicky Jam's "Hasta el Amanecer." Now, when I need to ask someone's name or where they're from, I just think back to the song. It feels like a quick and easy way to put an earworm to good use. For only $9 monthly or $25 annually, you can unlock their entire song library, download the lessons and take them with you. However, the library is limited, with only three languages available and no ability to upload other music to learn from. For a low annual cost, it's a great purchase but would be an even better investment if they had Spotify as a partner. Pros Library includes songs from popular artists like Shakira and Usher

Library includes songs from popular artists like Shakira and Usher Explains colloquialisms and slang

Explains colloquialisms and slang Each song has a music video

Each song has a music video Annual plan is affordable Cons Limited to only three languages (English, Spanish, and German)

Limited to only three languages (English, Spanish, and German) Limited library of artists and songs See at Lirica

Speak Best language learning app for speaking Speak $20/month With Speak, it's all in the name. Speak uses AI tools to get you to speak the language as if you were talking to a real person. The app is a great option for anyone who wants to practice a language, but can't handle being corrected by their family or a teacher in real-time. This is exactly what I was looking for. Speak's FreeTalk section gave me enough real-world prompts that made me comfortable enough to try my best to talk back. It's as though they built patience into the app; as you speak in the conversation, they provide three prompts to choose from, and if you say a phrase or word incorrectly, a star gets added next to it. Lessons are then built from your mistakes and you are provided a custom review afterward. Speak's interface is simple enough to find general lessons up top and your custom lessons underneath it. If you need even more practice, you can use their AI bot directly, choosing your topic of choice, which could be ideal for speaking with someone about a topic not already offered in their Free Talk area. If you want to unlock all of Speak's lessons, the app costs $20 monthly or $99 annually. However, with full access to only two languages (English and Spanish), Speak has a lot of catching up to do with its competitors. Pros Easy conversing

Easy conversing Live corrections

Live corrections Provides playback for pronunciation Cons Limited to only two full languages

Limited to only two full languages No access to live courses or tutors

No access to live courses or tutors AI sometimes misses what you're saying on the first try See at Speak

Others language learning apps we tested

Memrise

Memrise has a library of more than 200 languages to learn. From Spanish to isiXhosa, Memrise can teach you all the basics and dive into more regional differences. As a Spanish learner, I could choose to learn from Spain or Mexico and I enjoyed that Memrise didn't just teach me a more generalized version of the language. While Memrise could be great for polyglots, its hefty $60 monthly fee was too steep and prevented it from gleaning one of our top slots.

Pimsleur

Dr. Pimsleur believed speaking and listening were key to learning a new language. This app allows you to take its audio lessons offline, even going as far as integrating into Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As a commuter, I appreciated having a lesson or two stored away for my journey to the office. However, I wanted more ways to practice reading and writing. With other apps offering podcasts for listening along and other forms of teaching, Pimsleur didn't offer enough to make our list.

Rosetta Stone

Gone are the large, yellow disc sets of yesteryear; now Rosetta Stone lives squarely in the digital age with its app. Using the same visual learning tools as the old-school Rosetta Stone, the app shows you pictures and terms to get you to understand what things mean. Users can repeat after voice recordings and match phrases to the images to learn slowly. Rosetta Stone could be great for beginners, but in order to get access to all 25 languages and a lifetime subscription, you'd have to dish out $400. There are cheaper apps on this list that provide comparable experiences.

HelloTalk

Similar to Discord, HelloTalk provides voice and chat rooms to talk to folks from different countries. Its users can learn regional terms and talk about cultural differences. With a paid subscription, you can practice with a tutor or their AI chatbot. If you're looking to learn a new language outside of your inner circle, HelloTalk can be a great fit. I enjoyed connecting with others on the app, but, as always when meeting strangers online, beware — some users treat it like a dating app. Fortunately, there are apps on this list that offer a similar AI learning approach without that added concern.

How we test language learning apps

As an intermediate Spanish learner, I was looking for an app that best catered to my needs, but I know everyone learns differently. So for each app, I assessed based on several factors. Can beginners use this to gain confidence? Will advanced speakers feel challenged? Are there enough opportunities to test reading and writing skills? How many ways can you learn vocabulary words? For those who want to have more conversations, what opportunities did each app provide to speak in that language? Bonus points if an app helped you learn a bit of the culture surrounding that language.