Bumble adds ID verification and other safety features

The dating app Bumble is adding a few new safety features, including an ID verification tool . This lets users submit a government-issued ID to the system. Once confirmed, profiles will get a nice and shiny verification badge to let potential connections know everything is on the up and up.

Bumble users can now filter profiles based on who is ID verified. There's even a request tool to ask a match to complete the process. ID verification is now available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and several other countries, with more to come in the near future.

The platform has also introduced something called Share Date. This safety feature lets users share details of a date with a trusted contact. The date details include who they're meeting with, when it starts and where the meeting is set to take place. If plans change, the information can easily be updated via the app. Match has something similar, which is called Date Check-In . Tinder even has its own version of this tool .

There's a final safety update, as Bumble has updated the Review Before You Send tool. This alerts members when a message may be inappropriate. It started as a pilot program that was rolled out as part of the Compliments feature, but has now been extended to all chats.

Bumble

Finally, today's update brings something called Discover. This is a "personalized experience and a fresh way to find common ground on Bumble." To that end, it displays the most compatible people based on similar interests and dating intentions. The list is refreshed daily. Bumble says that the Discover page will continue to improve and provide more accurate connections as users update preferred interest badges and complete profiles.