Bumble now lets you sort matches by interests

Dating apps are a constant battle to find just one person that you might click with for more than a few meet ups. Unfortunately, so much of the experience focuses on physical appearance rather than learning much about the other person — a dynamic that is hard to overcome on an app. Bumble is making the latest attempt to do so by allowing users to search for matches based on their interests.

Users can access the new tool by clicking "narrow your search" and then "advanced filters." Then they can choose "filter by your interests." Each user can only include up to five interests on their profile, so there's a risk of someone not having picked a mutual interest even if they do like it — and Bumble just added over 30 new options. But, at the same time, people can't click all of them in hopes of connecting, rather than actually being interested in the same thing. Plus, there's an option to see other people if potential options run out.

In general, most topics are pretty light, like memes, tacos and traveling. There are some interests that shed a slightly deeper look on the other person, like mindfulness, slow living and therapy. Either way, they're not getting a full peak into the other person's soul, but at least it's more than just a pretty face?

Bumble is also expanding its Opening Moves feature, which launched in April of this year, and allows people to set a specific question every one of their matches can reply to, rather than thinking of a new first message each time. Now, people can add up to three Opening Moves for matches to respond to and they can be images with captions.