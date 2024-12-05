California will require fingerprint screening for Uber drivers to provide rideshares to minors
Transit companies will also shoulder the cost of the extra background checks.
California is introducing new requirements aimed at protecting young passengers traveling alone in taxis and rideshares. The California Public Utilities Commission is requiring drivers to pass a fingerprint background check in order to provide a ride to an unaccompanied minor. According to , transit companies will also be responsible for the cost of these background checks. Companies will have 30 days to comply with this policy.
This ruling will mostly impact Uber, which began rolling out last year and added further to the accounts this year. Uber for Teens, which allows minors between the ages of 13 and 17 to hail a ride without their parent or guardian present, although an adult has to provide consent for the teen to use the app.
Uber has historically pushed back against fingerprinting drivers, arguing that the additional burden would discourage participation in the rideshare service and that its own safety guards are sufficient. In fact, this isn't the first time Uber and California over fingerprinting. In this case, Uber is also objecting that shouldering the cost of fingerprinting background checks will lead to higher fares for unaccompanied minors using the rideshare service.