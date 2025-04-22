Duolingo will soon start offering chess lessons

Duolingo will soon add chess to its list of non-language courses, alongside music and math. The company has revealed that it will add chess lessons to its app, which will initially be available in beta in its iOS app. Senior product manager Edwin Bodge told Cnet that Duolingo is catering to "more of a beginner, medium [player]" in an effort to make the game more accessible. The app will start by asking you how much you know about chess and then tailoring lessons based on your level — it will even teach you how each piece moves if you're a total newbie.

If you already know how each piece moves, then you'll play against Duolingo's character Oscar in mini-puzzles, wherein you'll have to capture certain pieces using a specified piece, like a rook. The puzzles are meant to get you used to how each piece moves, especially since you'll get hints for each lesson. If you move a piece where it can't go several times, Duolingo will put a big arrow on where a piece could go. But since there are many ways to move a piece around the chessboard, the app won't tell you if you made the wrong choice. It can only tell you in a banner how it wasn't the best move out of all the available options.

In addition to the mini-puzzles, you'll be able to play full games against Oscar that scale up in difficulty based on your level, but you can't play against other learners just yet. Cnet says Duolingo is still looking into adding that feature, though it won't be part of the beta version that will be available sometime in mid-May. The company also said that it's working to make chess lessons available on Android and in languages other than English in the coming months.