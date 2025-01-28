Google Maps will rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, but only for US users

Yes, Google Maps is renaming the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America," but you won't see it when you open the app just yet. In a series of tweets, the News from Google account has revealed that the Maps app will roll out an update with the name change after the US government updates the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which serves as the "federal and national standard for geographic nomenclature." Google Maps will also change the name of the highest mountain peak in North America from Denali, the name given to it by Alaskan Natives, to Mount McKinley when GNIS reflects its new official designation.

When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 27, 2025

Google said it's a longstanding practice for the company to apply name changes in Maps only after they've been updated in official government resources. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to change the body of water's name, and the Interior Department announced on Friday that it's now officially known as the Gulf of America.

However, only users in the US will see it labeled as such. It will still be called the Gulf of Mexico for users in Mexico, while users from outside either country will see both names in their Google Maps app. Google said that another official longstanding practice is to show official local names when they vary between countries, and as Reuters notes, it has applied the rule to many other areas with naming and territorial disputes like the Sea of Japan.