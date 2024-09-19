Google passkeys can now sync across devices on multiple platforms

Google is rolling out a really useful update for Google Password Manager, allowing users to sync passkeys across their many devices. Up until this point, folks could only save passkeys to Google Password Manager on Android, so the cross-device utility was limited. It was possible to use the passkeys on other devices, but it would require users to scan a QR code.

The update allows for passkey saving via Google Password Manager on Windows, macOS, Linux and, of course, Android. ChromeOS is currently being beta tested, so that functionality should come sooner rather than later. Google also says that iOS support is “coming soon.”

Once saved, the passkey automatically syncs across other devices using Google Password Manager. The company says this data is end-to-end encrypted, so it’ll be pretty tough for someone to go in and steal credentials.

For the uninitiated, a passkey is slightly different from a password. A passkey is a digital credential that allows users to sign in to an account without using a password. The company’s been using passkeys across its software suite since last year.

Today’s update also brings another layer of security to passkeys on Google Password Manager. The company has introduced a six-digit PIN that will be required when using passkeys on a new device. This would likely stop nefarious actors from logging into an account even if they've somehow gotten ahold of the digital credentials. Just don’t leave the PIN number laying on a sheet of paper directly next to the computer.

Google passkeys can already be used with the company’s productivity software, of course, but also with Amazon, PayPal and WhatsApp. Google Password Manager is built right into Chrome and Android devices.