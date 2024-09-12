Google Wallet is testing turning passports into digital IDs

You’ll be able to use your phone to get through TSA checkpoints at some airports.

Google will beta test a new feature for Google Wallet that can turn US passports into a new form of digital identification. Google announced the new feature on its official blog .

Now digital IDs made from passports and state issued IDs can be used as valid forms of identification at certain Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at some US airports. Now you won’t have to play Beat the Clock with all of your pockets frantically searching for your wallet as you slowly approach a TSA agent in line.

This new digital ID feature won’t work at every airport. As of Thursday, 21 states and the commonwealth of Puerto Rico have at least one airport that accepts digital ID. You can consult the TSA’s digital map on its website to find out if the state you’re leaving or flying to accepts digital IDs at security checkpoints.