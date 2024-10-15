Instagram is introducing profile cards to help users find new friends

Today, Instagram announced that it will let users set up “profile cards,” a new way to help standard users and creators alike to “make new friends on Instagram.” Profile cards will have two sides and may include objects like your profile pictures, links to your sites, music or a QR code for others to scan. The card background can also be an image you like.

Meta

These profile cards are designed to help users share profiles without typing out their usernames. Of course, they can be a medium of creativity, too, as a unique card can attract the attention of people with similar interests. Creators can also share them with brands or other creators, offering to collaborate.