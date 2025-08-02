Instagram public accounts with less than 1,000 followers can no longer go live

Instagram is no longer allowing public accounts to go live if they have less than 1,000 followers. Users have been reporting over the past few days that their accounts aren't eligible for Live broadcast on the app anymore. "We changed the requirements to use this feature," reads the notice that pops up when people try to host a livestream broadcast to their followers. "Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos." Now Meta has confirmed the new eligibility requirement to Engadget.

The company told us that it started implementing the new rule in order to ensure that it's providing the best experience for creators that host Live broadcasts and that it's driving improvements in the feature's overall usage experience. It didn't clarify why Instagram won't be able to provide the best experience if users with below 1,000 followers can livestream, as well.

Meta also told us that the new requirement applies not just to public, but also to private accounts. However, the change has only started rolling out to private accounts, which is likely why its notice states that only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more can go Live for now. That likely means Instagram is killing the ability to do livestreams for up to three close friends only, which was a feature the platform launched in 2024.