Medical record tracking comes to Samsung Health

In an update spotted by 9to5Google , Samsung Health now lets users view their medical records. Samsung is working with b.well Connected Health, a platform designed to provide people with access to their health data, to make these changes happen. They can access previous medical records, including vaccinations, prescriptions and specific medical tests.

Not only does Samsung Health provide information from the past. It can also provide recommendations for next steps and actions, as well as prompt users to seek medical attention.

Since the end of last year, Samsung Health has had a medication tracking feature. Now, Samsung says the feature is coming to South Korea and India, and it is collaborating with healthcare providers in those countries as needed.

One final notable update involves food intake monitoring. Samsung Health now has a barcode scanner to more easily record food products. The company is partnering with fatsecret , a provider of verified food and nutrition data. As a result, you can scan a barcode to get nutritional information instantly. This feature is coming first to the US and some EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland. There are plans to expand it to other regions in the future.