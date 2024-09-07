Meta shares how WhatsApp and Messenger will interact with other messaging apps in the EU

Meta is making changes to WhatsApp and Messenger in order to add interoperability with third-party chat apps — in Europe, that is — and the company is sharing how it would work in a new post. Based on previous reports, Meta started working on enabling third-party chats last year after the rules of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into effect. Under the DMA, "gatekeepers" or the largest companies and platforms in the industry have to ensure interoperability with third parties since they're prohibited from favoring their own services.

The company said it gathered feedback from potential partners and other stakeholders to help it shape the new experience. To start with, it designed new notifications for WhatsApp and Messenger that would alert users when a third-party service becomes available for integration. Users will be able to choose which third-party apps they want to receive messages from, and they can choose to either get those messages in a separate inbox. Those who don't mind getting messages alongside their Messenger or WhatsApp chats can choose a combined inbox instead.

The apps will also provide rich messaging features to third-party chats, so they're not purely a text affair. Users will be able to react to and directly reply to specific messages, see an indicator while the other person is typing and get read receipts. Next year, they'll be able to create group chats, and in 2027, they can voice and video call their friends on other apps.

"Users will start to see the third-party chat option when a third-party messaging service has built, tested and launched the necessary technology to make the feature a positive and secure user experience," Meta explained, so not all people's preferred messaging app will be integrated with WhatsApp and Messenger. The company said, however, that it will keep collaborating with other services to expand its availability.