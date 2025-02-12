MyFitnessPal is going to let AI play your nutrionist

MyFitnessPal, a popular, free food logging app, is getting into AI, specifically letting AI plan your meals for you. Following an acquisition of a startup called Intent, MyFitnessPal is adding an AI-generated meal planning feature for subscribers.

The meal plans the updated MyFitnessPal app will be able to create take into account subscribers' "goals, preferences, dietary habits, and routines," according to MyFitnessPal, via information the app already has on you, and what looks like a survey. The feature will also be part of an end-to-end experience. Any plan the app creates can be automatically translated into a grocery list for the next time you're at the store, or an order to a grocery delivery service if you'd prefer to do as little as possible.

MyFitnessPal

Given the sheer number of recipe and diet videos you can stumble upon across social media, trying to simplify the process of planning what you're going to eat makes sense. Using AI to do it does seem like it could have some unintended consequences, though. Knowing AI's ability to hallucinate, even if MyFitnessPal isn't generating recipes from scratch, it still feels like you could end up with some oddball meal combinations or incorrect grocery lists.

The only way to know for sure is to try the AI meal planner for yourself, and if you're interested, you can already sign-up for a waitlist so you're able to try it out as soon as its available. MyFitnessPal says meal planning will officially launch in the spring in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and require joining a new $99.99 annual subscription tier called "Premium+" to use.