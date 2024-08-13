Opera's AI-focused web browser One is now on iOS

Opera One, the browser with a focus on generative AI features that Opera launched for desktop last year, is now available for iOS devices. It retains its desktop counterpart's cleaner look, but it comes with a full screen interface and features specifically designed for mobile use. The company said it experienced a 63 percent growth in new users across the European Union after the Digital Markets Act was implemented, and now it has "embraced the opportunities presented by the new regulatory landscape."

Users will be able to move their search bar to the bottom of the screen if that will make it easier to type in queries on the go, especially if they're only using one hand. They can also activate the search bar simply by swiping down in the same way they'd swipe down to look for apps on their phone, as well. In addition, the browser's updated search function can make it faster to look up information: As soon as they start typing, a set of predictive chips will show up right above their keyboard with several possible options, including complete URLs for websites they may want to visit. The colors of the browser's top bar and bottom search bar change to blend in with the website the user is visiting, and both bars disappear when the user starts browsing.

And since Opera One has a focus on generative AI features, it comes with the company's Aria built-in browser assistant. Aria now has voice input, so users can speak queries out loud. Plus, users will be able to ask Aria to generate images using Google’s Imagen2 image generation model. Finally, since Opera puts a focus on security, the One iOS browser comes with a built-in ad blocker and free VPN.