Peloton is introducing a new audio-focused strength training app

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Peloton is continuing to expand into products other than stationary bikes and treadmills with a new strength training app called Peloton Strength+. The iOS-only app will give current and future Peloton subscribers access to audio-guided strength workouts that can be performed at the gym.

The fitness company initially started testing a beta version of the app in September, which Peloton says informed features like bookmarking custom workouts and the ability to swap and reorder movements. The final version also includes a tool for generating new workouts based on how much time you have, your experience level, or available equipment, instructional how-to videos and "in-ear coaching" to keep you on track while you're working out. Like many other fitness apps, Strength+ can also connect to an Apple Watch to display metrics like your heart rate and calories burned and let you log weights and reps from your wrist. None of these features are radically different from what you can get from other popular apps like Fitbod or SmartGym, save for Peloton's focus on audio and the company's roster of popular fitness instructors.

In the years following the pandemic, Peloton has struggled to adjust to the changing demand for its subscription hardware. Not everyone wanted a Peloton Tread or Bike in their living room when the option to pay less to use one in public became available. Peloton has tried various strategies to recapture its popularity since then, making it possible to access Peloton workouts without expensive hardware, launching a fitness-tracking camera called Guide with a strength workout focus similar to Strength and even selling a rowing machine. Nothing has matched the sales highs the company experienced during the pandemic. Selling subscriptions to the Peloton app and Strength+ seems like a viable way to grow in the inevitable future where most people don't care about Peloton hardware.

Peloton Strength+ will be available for a limited time at $1 per month for the first six months. Afterward, a subscription to Strength+ will cost $9.99 per month. Current Peloton All Access, Guide, and App+ subscribers can use Strength+ at no additional cost.