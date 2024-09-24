Pokémon Sleep now supports smartwatches for more accurate tracking

It’s certainly taken a while, but Pokémon Sleep now offers smartwatch support for sleep tracking. This is fantastic news because, look, smartphones are good at many things, but tracking sleep from underneath a pillow isn’t really one of them. Using a smartwatch should make for more accurate tracking which, in turn, will make Snorlax and his friends happy.

The app works with all of the major smartwatch models, including the Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch and Pixel Watch. It also integrates with certain Fitbit devices. The sleep data syncs with Apple Health and the Android Health Connect app, for later perusal.

You can now measure your sleep in #PokemonSleep with a #smartwatch!⌚



We hope you'll have a more seamless nighttime routine with your Pokémon. ✨ pic.twitter.com/vwlSgkorht — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) September 23, 2024

We don’t know why smartwatch integration took so long, but it’s worth noting that the app itself took four years from the first announcement until an official release. It’s likely Pokémon Sleep has a small team, as it doesn’t have the same cultural footprint as its walking-based cousin Pokémon Go.

Also, Pokémon Sleep is now on Spotify. You read that right. All of the app’s music tracks are available for daytime (or nighttime) listening via a 34-song playlist. These include three songs that have yet to be added to the app, for the real Snorlax-heads out there. Each track includes a matching visual that showcases the sleep styles of a specific Pokémon. Gotta. Catch. Em. All.

The Spotify tracks are available to anyone, even those with a free account. Pokémon Sleep is available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.