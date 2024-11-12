Signal makes it easier to start group video calls

Signal users may be familiar with the problem of creating group chats just for a group call, but that’s about to become a thing of the past. You can now share a call link and let up to 50 people hop in, all in the span of a few seconds. The days of selecting contacts one by one are over.

Now, all you have to do is create a call link after going to the Calls tab and send it to whomever you want. The link is also reusable, which is convenient if you have fixed call times. Participants can raise their hands and send emojis. Hosts can set the room up so people must be approved before joining the conversation.

Based on Signal’s blog post , the new group call experience highly resembles Zoom. Those interested in privacy yet desire a conference call-like experience may find the new update helpful. Like Zoom, the desktop app offers more options.

Besides Zoom, these features will be familiar to frequent users of Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and some WhatsApp users. Raising hands is found on all three platforms as a non-verbal way to signal the speaker. WhatsApp does have a lower participant count of 32 people after an update in June . While there’s no raise hands function, doing certain gestures can send emojis for all to see. It’s worth noting that many apps with group call functionality are adopting similar features.

These new features are available on Android, iOS, Windows and macOS. If you don’t see them yet, we recommend updating your Signal app.