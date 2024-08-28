Snap is trying to help educators better understand how students use Snapchat
A new guide explains how to assist teens in navigating online risks.
As millions of young people head back to school, wants to help educators have a better understanding of how teens use Snapchat, and be aware of the safety resources and that are available. The features videos that detail features that schools can employ, as well as safeguards for young people.
The guide offers educators materials they can pass along to parents and counselors to help students navigate serious online risks such as bullying, mental health concerns and sextortion. Through , Snap is also seeking feedback from educators directly about how the app is used in school communities.
is to help educators stay connected with their students, and having a working knowledge of online platforms plays an important role in that. A toolkit that the company developed in partnership with provides educators with information on how to better support the online safety and wellbeing of their students. There is, of course, an onus on explaining how Snapchat works.
According to Snap, more than 20 million US teens use . Schools across the country have taken a variety of approaches to managing phone use, with some requiring students to . Some states have outright students from using their phones in classrooms or on school grounds. The merits of sweeping bans on phones in schools are up for debate, but there's no denying that there's value in helping educators and students have a better understanding of how to safely use their devices, various apps and the internet.