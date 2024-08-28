Advertisement

Snap is trying to help educators better understand how students use Snapchat

A new guide explains how to assist teens in navigating online risks.

kris holt
Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
0
REUTERS / Reuters

As millions of young people head back to school, Snap wants to help educators have a better understanding of how teens use Snapchat, and be aware of the safety resources and protections that are available. The Educator’s Guide to Snapchat features videos that detail features that schools can employ, as well as safeguards for young people.

The guide offers educators materials they can pass along to parents and counselors to help students navigate serious online risks such as bullying, mental health concerns and sextortion. Through a new form, Snap is also seeking feedback from educators directly about how the app is used in school communities.

Snap's aim is to help educators stay connected with their students, and having a working knowledge of online platforms plays an important role in that. A toolkit that the company developed in partnership with Safe and Sound Schools provides educators with information on how to better support the online safety and wellbeing of their students. There is, of course, an onus on explaining how Snapchat works.

According to Snap, more than 20 million US teens use Snapchat. Schools across the country have taken a variety of approaches to managing phone use, with some requiring students to seal their handsets in pouches while they're in class. Some states have outright banned students from using their phones in classrooms or on school grounds. The merits of sweeping bans on phones in schools are up for debate, but there's no denying that there's value in helping educators and students have a better understanding of how to safely use their devices, various apps and the internet.