Snap is trying to help educators better understand how students use Snapchat

As millions of young people head back to school, Snap wants to help educators have a better understanding of how teens use Snapchat, and be aware of the safety resources and protections that are available. The Educator’s Guide to Snapchat features videos that detail features that schools can employ, as well as safeguards for young people.

The guide offers educators materials they can pass along to parents and counselors to help students navigate serious online risks such as bullying, mental health concerns and sextortion. Through a new form , Snap is also seeking feedback from educators directly about how the app is used in school communities.

Snap's aim is to help educators stay connected with their students, and having a working knowledge of online platforms plays an important role in that. A toolkit that the company developed in partnership with Safe and Sound Schools provides educators with information on how to better support the online safety and wellbeing of their students. There is, of course, an onus on explaining how Snapchat works.