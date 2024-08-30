Sonos made a public Trello board to track its broken app fixes

The Sonos app is broken, and it's been causing not just customers, but also dealers and installers so many problems over the past few months. Now, it's documenting the app issues it has already fixed in a public Trello board that you can view and browse yourself. The company's Social & Community manager, Keith Nieves, has announced the Trello board on Reddit, describing it as a way for people to keep updated about its "progress on the path to a normal core app." While this is the first time Sonos has taken this approach, this isn't a new idea for the tech industry: Fortnite maintains a Trello board packed with information on bugs plaguing different aspects of the game.

Issues with the Sonos app started popping up after the company pushed a major app redesign back in April. The refreshed app was supposed to make it easier to play different kinds of content and was supposed to introduce more new features. Instead, users discovered that the application was lacking basic features like the ability to set alarms. It was also riddled with performance and reliability issues, such as those that prevented them from rearranging speakers, kept speakers from working altogether and made it difficult for them to add new devices to their home setup.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence acknowledged that people were experiencing "significant problems" with the company's new app in a post published in July. He said that Sonos had released updates that improved the app's performance since May and laid out a timeline for other fixes, including improving alarm consistency and restoring edit mode for playlists, which are rolling out in the next couple of months.

Nieves is maintaining the Trello board by himself for now, and so far, it contains release notes from previous fixes, as well as a list of patches coming out soon. He said that the cards in the board were sourced from various posts and release notes communications, and he admitted that the board is "not an exhaustive list of every item on [Sonos'] internal roadmap, nor is it a complete view of all known issues." He seemed to be open to collaboration with users, though, and is asking users to PM him if they are experiencing issues not noted on a card.

