Spotify can now automatically create a playlist for airplane mode

Soon after launching AI playlists in the US, Spotify is adding a new way to keep the music going when you lose your internet connection. The new Offline Backup feature for iOS and Android automatically creates a playlist of your queued and recently played tracks, ready for listening on flights or off-the-grid excursions. Offline Backup is for Premium users only.

The feature complements Spotify’s existing offline mode for user-triggered downloads. In contrast, the Offline Backup playlist doesn’t require any manual downloads. So, think of it as more preparation with less planning. (And, of course, the standard offline mode will still be there.)

Spotify says the playlist will “evolve,” learning your habits as you continue to listen. It will also include the tracks already cached on your device from regular use.

Spotify

Once you go offline, the Offline Backup playlist will appear automatically in your Home feed. Once it populates, you can filter and sort songs within it to more easily nail down the artist, genre or vibe you’re feeling. Spotify also lets you add the playlist to your library for easier access.

You’ll need to turn it on manually to start using the feature. You’ll find it under Data Saving and Offline or Storage in the Spotify app’s settings. Turn on the toggle for Offline Listening to activate Offline Backup.

Offline Backup is available now for Spotify Premium subscribers globally. (And you’ll need to have listened to five songs or more recently.) If you don’t see it after toggling it on and going offline, the company recommends checking for updates to the Spotify app.